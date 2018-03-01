Dolly Parton announces ‘9 to 5’ remake in the works

If you’re a fan of Dolly Parton’s 1980 comedy “9 to 5,” we’ve got some great news for you.

Parton said she will reunite with costars Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda to “do another one.” Parton told ABC News’ “Nightline” that a remake of the film made sense because of the recent social movements around equal pay and workplace harassment.

“I’ve been talking to Lily and Jane … Actually all these years, we’ve talked about doing a sequel to ‘9 to 5’ and it never made any real sense until just recently,” she told Nightline. “We’re trying to get the script and all that. Everybody is very interested and we’ve all agreed that we’d love to do it if it’s right.”

Parton said the movie will revolve around younger women who look to the original cast for advice.