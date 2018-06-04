Dolly Parton’s Netlix series nearing its premiere, official trailer released

FILE – In this Nov. 2, 2016 file photo, Dolly Parton poses in the press room with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award during the 50th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Parton is one of several country stars who will be honored by the Academy of Country Music during a television special later this […]

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Dolly Parton’s Netflix series “Heartstrings” just dropped an official trailer for the show on November 5, and the series will premiere on November 22.

Ever since I was a little girl I’ve dreamed of turning my songs and stories into movies for the world to see…and here they are 💕 Eight stories inspired by eight of my songs! “Heartstrings” premieres November 22 only on @netflixfamily! #DollyNetflix pic.twitter.com/OdkvpCJj2x — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) November 5, 2019



ORIGINAL STORY:

One of East Tennessee’s most recognizable celebrities will soon be seen around the world on a popular streaming service.

Dolly Parton announced Monday that her Dixie Pixie Productions will be partnering with Warner Bros. Television to produce a television series slated to hit Netflix in 2019.

Each series installment will be based on a different classic song by Dolly Parton, who will appear in select episodes according to a release on her website.

As a songwriter, I have always enjoyed telling stories through my music. I am thrilled to be bringing some of my favorite songs to life with Netflix, said Parton. We hope our show will inspire and entertain families and folks of all generations, and I want to thank the good folks at Netflix and Warner Bros. TV for their incredible support.”

Parton is currently wrapping production on music for the upcoming film “Dumplin'”, which will be released as a soundtrack album via Dolly Records/ Sony Music Nashville.

Parton and Warner Bros. Television have collaborated twice in the past on 2015’s “Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors” and the 2016 follow-up “Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love”.