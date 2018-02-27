Dolly Parton dedicates 100 millionth book to Library of Congress

Dolly Parton, singer-songwriter and founder of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, joined Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden Tuesday morning for a presentation of the Imagination Library’s 100 millionth book donation to the Library of Congress.

The library stood still and Parton’s voice filled the room as she sang to children a tale of her childhood, growing up poor in East Tennessee.

Parton’s father could not read or write and 23 years ago, she started a book program in her hometown in honor of him.

The Imagination Library sends free books to young children, no matter their family income. It spread around the world and on Tuesday, the program gave away its 100 millionth book.

“Of all the things that I’ve done in my life, and I’ve done a lot because ive been around a long time, this is one of the most precious things,” said Parton.

Arkansas Congressman Bruce Westerman attended the event and said Imagination Library is making a big impact there.

“Almost brought me to tears hearing her read her book “Coat of Many Colors” and the song and the personal meaning,” he said.

The book that broke the milestone is Parton’s own, about a coat made by her mother from scraps and rags. Classmates teased Parton when she wore it to school and she uses the story to highlight a theme she champions.

“I just want the kids to know that its okay to be how you are and who you are,” she said.