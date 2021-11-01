KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dolly Parton spoke with WATE’s Lori Tucker about her favorite time of year, Christmas, and the upcoming Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas.

“We’re putting up all the lights now we’re getting everything ready, Christmas is the biggest time of the year for us at Dollywood with all those thousands of hundreds of thousands of lights and all the food and the music and all the wonderful hot drinks and the kids having fun and parents having fun grandparents having fun so it’s a fun old time at Dollywood. This Christmas time of year” said Parton.

She also took a moment to remember that November 28 will mark five years since the Gatlinburg wildfires. “I was up there last weekend and I was looking all through Gatlinburg and you can’t even tell where all that happened. It’s like it’s amazing, the damage that did and how fast all that went back into place.”

Parton was one of the major funders for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. She has a message for everyone right now about where we are in the pandemic.

“Well, I just think we have gone through a hard time and I think people are very confused and very frightened and very impatient. I am as well. So I’m just hoping we get through this thing. I’m happy that I played a small part in that, but we still may have a long way to go so I just say be careful and be smart, let’s get this thing behind us, get on with life and get on up to Dollywood.”