KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dolly Parton is one of many country music icons reacting to the death of Naomi Judd, who died Saturday at the age of 76.

Parton shared on Instagram that she was shocked to hear about Judd’s passing. In the post, Parton wrote “Naomi and I were close. We were very similar. We were the same age and both Capricorns. We loved big hair, makeup and music.”

In her post, Parton also congratulated Naomi and Wynonna on being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

“I have always loved Ashley, Wynonna and Naomi. They’ve always been like sisters to me. Congratulations Wynonna for you and your mom being inducted into the Hall of Fame yesterday. I am sorry I couldn’t be there but I can hear Naomi saying now “Oh well, a day late and a Dolly short.” Congratulations and condolences are both in order. Just know that I will always love you,” wrote Parton.

Parton has performed with the Judds multiple times and had a cameo in ‘Naomi & Wynonna: Love Can Build a Bridge’, 1995 miniseries based on Naomi’s memoir.