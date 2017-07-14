Dolly Parton movie nominated for Emmy Award

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Dolly Parton’s “Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love” was nominated for an Emmy Award.

The film is nominated in the Outstanding Television Movie Category. It is up against Black Mirror: San Junipero, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, Sherlock: The Lying Detective, and The Wizard of Lies.Previous Story: ‘SNL,’ Westworld’ lead Emmy Award nominations with 22 nods

The film premiered at Dollywood in November 2016. Dolly Parton has one other Primetime Emmy Award under her belt, from 1978 for her work in “Cher…Special.”