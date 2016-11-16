Dolly Parton performs in Pigeon Forge

Live Now
PIGEON FORGE (WATE) – Dolly Parton came back to Pigeon Forge to play in front of a sold out crowd. Parton played at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge as part of her “Pure and Simple” tour.

It was also a big night for Dolly’s Imagination Library. Parton said her non-profit reached a major milestone, giving away one million free books to children every month.

“We decided the one-millionth child should receive a very special gift,” Parton announced at the concert. “My foundation is giving a $30,000 scholarship to Evie Johns from Arkansas.”

Parton created the Imagination Library to honor her father.

