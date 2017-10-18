Dolly Parton to offer support to hurricane victims

FILE – In this Nov. 2, 2016 file photo, Dolly Parton poses in the press room with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award during the 50th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Parton is one of several country stars who will be honored by the Academy of Country Music during a television special later this […]

East Tennessee native and country music icon Dolly Parton announced plans to help hurricane victims.

The singer plans to donate to The One America Appeal. The organization was created by the five living former presidents of the United States to help with relief efforts.

“After the tremendous outpouring of support my hometown received last winter after the wildfires raged through the area, I want to do my part to help other areas affected by natural disasters,” said Parton. “I admire and respect this effort led by our Presidents so it is an honor for me to contribute to their work.”

In addition to her financial contribution, Parton’s Imagination Library will be partnering with First Books and Penguin Young Readers to provide 500,000 books to hurricane-affected areas.

Imagination Library donated 165,000 books and $90,750 to cover shipping and handling charges to make the books available quickly to educators.

“I know in the immediate aftermath of a disaster books are not the first thing people need or miss,” said Parton. “But I also know from our past experience that after some time has passed, families, schools and libraries are eager to replenish their shelves, and their hearts, with books. First Book asked us to join with them to get the right books in the right hands at the right time and we were pleased to do so.”

Schools and programs affected by the storm can sign up for free with First Book to receive information.

“Children in need in these communities often didn’t have the books they deserve even before the storm; our work has never been more important than it is right now,” said First Book’s Chief Operating Officer Chandler Arnold. “In times of crisis, books mean stories at bedtime, adventures with trusted character friends, and opportunities to dream about a world far beyond your own front door. First Book is thrilled to team up with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and Penguin Young Readers to place so many books in these children’s hands.”