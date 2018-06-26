Dolly Parton to receive second Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Copyright by WATE - All rights reserved

HOLLYWOOD, CA. - 24 years after receiving her first star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Dolly Parton will be immortalized with a second star alongside her 'Trio' counterparts.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and its Walk of Fame Selection Committee announced the newest selections for the Walk of Fame Monday. Trio: Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris were selected in the recording category.

The three artists came together for their smash-hit collaboration album 'Trio' in 1987. The album sold four million copies and won the 1988 Grammy award for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal. In 1999 they released 'Trio II' before completing the trilogy with 'The Complete Trio Collection' in 2016.

She received her first star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1984.

Parton posted a video on Twitter where she thanked the the selection committee and saying she will be the first woman this century to have two stars.

Thank you Hollywood Chamber Of Commerce & #WOFCommittee, so honored to be returning to the #HollywoodWalkOfFame - this time as #TRIO w/ my best friends #LindaRonstadt & #EmmylouHarris. Special thanks @EnterMissThang for your love & support in making this milestone happen for us!

Other notable inductees for the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2019 include Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway, Michael Bublé, Tyler Perry and many others.

The dates for the star unveiling ceremonies have yet to be announced.