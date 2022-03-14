KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Country music icon Dolly Parton said Monday she will bow out of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame voting process and that the nomination has inspired her to release a rock album in the future.

“Dolly here! Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out,” she said on social media.

Parton was among 20 artists that fans could vote to be included in the latest Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class. The five artists with the most votes will comprise a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied along with the other ballots to choose the 2022 inductees.

Other artists on the fan vote include Duran Duran, A Tribe Called Quest, Pat Benatar, Judas Priest, Lionel Ritchie and Rage Against the Machine. As of Monday morning, Parton ranked fourth in votes with over 280,000.

While Parton won’t be among the 2022 Hall of Fame inductees, the East Tennessee native said that she has been inspired to release a rock and roll album in the future, adding that her husband is a huge rock fan.

“I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again – if I’m ever worthy. This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do! My husband is a total rock ‘n’ roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one. I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on! Dolly Parton

Parton was in Sevier County over the weekend to open Dollywood properties for the season. She recently released her first novel “Run, Rose, Run” co-written with bestselling author James Patterson. The book debuted at No. 1 on Amazon’s Best Sellers book list. The Southern fiction thriller was released just a few days after its companion album of the same name came out.

From now until April 29, fans can vote every day on the Rock Hall’s website or at the museum. Inductees will be announced in May and the ceremony is anticipated to take place this fall.