Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library partners with UT Medical Center to enroll kids at birth

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is dedicated to making sure literacy starts at a young age. Thanks to a new partnership with the University of Tennessee Medical Center, that influence is starting at birth.

A new program launched Friday. From now on, each family of a baby born at UT Medical Center will be given the opportunity to enroll in the Imagination Library.

Gov. Bill Haslam and his wife were at the launch. Haslam says reading at an early age sets you up for a successful life.

“If you’re reading at grade level by third grade, you are much more likely to succeed later on in high school and then to go on and get post-secondary education, which will prepare you for jobs. It really is a continuum of starting off with books early and ending with a better job later,” said Gov. Haslam.

Under the new program, each family will also receive a free copy of “The Little Engine That Could” to jump start the child’s collection.