Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to be focus of documentary

In association with the Dollywood Foundation, Land Grant Films at the University of Tennessee will produce a documentary centered on Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Production has started on the documentary called “100 Million Stories.” UT journalism professor and Land Grant Films director Nick Geidner is directing the film along with the help of UT students.

“It’s really going to tell us a lot of history, scale and scope of Imagination Library. It’s also going to tell unique and interesting stories,” said Geidner.

Geidner said the crew will be shooting interviews through spring and early summer. They hope to release the final product in fall or early spring.

The crew will be traveling to cities that have seen benefits of the program. They plan to talk to authors whose books have been selected for the collection. They will also meet with families who have been affected by the program.

“As we talk with many people they talk about how great Dolly Parton is and how great program is, not only influencing any child but children who might not have a chance to get these books,” said Brock Zych, UT student and director of photography.

The crew has also been invited to attend a presentation of the Imagination Library’s 100 millionth book donation to the Library of Congress. They will be sitting down for an interview with Dolly Parton.

In addition to creating the full documentary, the crew also plans to produce shorter segments for social media.

