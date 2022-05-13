KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is expanding statewide in Oklahoma. The state is aiming for millions of books to be distributed to children through the program.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a program that supplies books to children every month from birth through their fifth birthday and it is free to families. The program helps develop literacy skills in children and prepare them for school.

The State of Oklahoma government website says, “All of Oklahoma’s kids deserve access to high-quality and age-appropriate books at home to prepare them for achievement in school and beyond.”

The website also states that the Oklahoma State Department of Education will use $2.5 million of its federal emergency relief funding to match local funds in support of the Imagination Library program, which will guarantee up to 2.3 million books distributed to Oklahoma children by the end of 2024.