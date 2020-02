KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dolly Parton’s Stampede is open for another year of fun in the Smokies!

Kicking off its 33rd season, this dinner show and attraction provides a four-course savory feast and a fantastic show, featuring live animals, music and comedy, to all who sign up for this spirited adventure.

Head online for more information on purchasing tickets, group info and vacation packages for the stompin’, stunt-filled family fun!