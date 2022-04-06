KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dollywood fans have voted and named the number one Dollywood attraction!

For the last 12 days, Dollywood has hosted a March Madness style bracket challenge where fans would vote for the number one Dollywood attraction. The park posted multiple polls and fans chose their favorite.

The contest came to an end with the remaining rides being The Wild Eagle and The Lightning Rod. On Wednesday, Dollywood announced on Twitter that The Wild Eagle was the victor and will be crowned as the number one ride.

Dollywood said in the tweet, “Here at Dollywood we love all of our attractions equally, but the fans have spoken. After 12 days of competition, Wild Eagle has defeated Lightning Rod to be crowned as our #1 attraction! Congratulations to Wild Eagle, and to all of our other rides, “We Will Always Love You!’”