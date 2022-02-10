PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Ahead of a few hiring events in the Sevier County area, one of its major employers has been named among the best-midsized employers in the country and is the only theme park company on the list. We’re talking about Dollywood.

A news release from the theme park details how on Thursday, Forbes placed Dollywood on its list of America’s Best Midsize Employers for the second year in a row. The recognition comes after Dollywood’s recent inclusion on the Top Workplaces 2022 list.

Dollywood was among the 500 companies on Forbes’ list of the best midsize employers. The list includes companies across 25 industry sectors, with just 12 companies on the list in the “Travel & Leisure” category — of which Dollywood was included. Among those companies, Dollywood ranked number 141 on the list and was the only theme park on the midsize list. The entire list can be viewed here.

“I can’t describe how honored we are for the awards we have earned recently. Being recognized regionally is amazing, but to be named to multiple national lists truly is humbling for us,” Tim Berry, vice president of human resources, said. “We really are a large family and—for many of our hosts—that is what sets us apart. We are constantly working to improve as an employer by finding new benefits and opportunities that make our working family stronger.”

“This season we are introducing a new program which provides free lunch to employees during every working shift,” Berry said. “Last year, we announced an initiative to help our hosts find childcare through our partners at WeeCare and help subsidize a portion of those costs. Herschend Entertainment, our operating partners, announced a new program entitled GROW U on Tuesday, which will pay tuition across 100 diploma, degree and certificate programs as part of the Guild Education Learning Marketplace. Our success starts with our hosts, so we work hard to make them feel cared for and appreciated every day. We know if they feel that way they will pass that same feeling on to our guests.”

Upcoming hiring events are happening at Seymour Heights Christian Church (Saturday, Feb. 19) and at Sevier County High School (Saturday, Feb. 26). Both hiring events take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Positions are available for the entire length of the 2022 operating season, as well as shorter peak season openings. Applicants must be 14 years of age or older. For more information about working at Dollywood Parks & Resorts, visit dollywoodjobs.com.