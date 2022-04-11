KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — USA Today is ranking the 10 best venues and attractions in the amusement world and Dollywood is nominated for six different categories.
The contest is part of USA Today’s Readers’ Choice awards. People can vote for each category once a day and the top 10 winners of each one will be featured on a “Top 10” list. USA Today explains the Top 10 lists are to help families narrow down vacation destinations easier.
Dollywood is among many big names in the contest such as: Disney World, Disneyland, Seaworld, Universal Studios and much more. The contest ends on Friday, May 6.
Dollywood’s Nominations:
- Dollywood: Best theme park
- Splash Country: Best outdoor water park
- Lightning Rod: Best rollercoaster
- Dreamland Drive-in: Best theme park entertainment
- Aunt Granny’s Restaurant: Best theme park restaurant
- Dollywood’s Dreammore Resort & Spa, Dollywood’s Cabins: Best theme park hotel
Click here to vote for Dollywood in any category.