KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — USA Today is ranking the 10 best venues and attractions in the amusement world and Dollywood is nominated for six different categories.

The contest is part of USA Today’s Readers’ Choice awards. People can vote for each category once a day and the top 10 winners of each one will be featured on a “Top 10” list. USA Today explains the Top 10 lists are to help families narrow down vacation destinations easier.

Dollywood is among many big names in the contest such as: Disney World, Disneyland, Seaworld, Universal Studios and much more. The contest ends on Friday, May 6.

Dollywood’s Nominations:

Dollywood: Best theme park

Splash Country: Best outdoor water park

Lightning Rod: Best rollercoaster

Dreamland Drive-in: Best theme park entertainment

Aunt Granny’s Restaurant: Best theme park restaurant

Dollywood’s Dreammore Resort & Spa, Dollywood’s Cabins: Best theme park hotel

Click here to vote for Dollywood in any category.