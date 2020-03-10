Dollywood opening for the season this week

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – A true sign that warm weather is on the way to say: Dollywood is gearing up to open its doors for its 35th anniversary season this weekend.

The theme park is celebrating all kinds of new exhibits like “Festival of Nations.”

Ahead of this Saturday’s opening, Dolly will unveil details about the largest investment plan in Dollywood history, as well as plans for the park’s milestone 2020 season.

WATE will be sure to be there for that announcement and keep you updated with everything you need to know ahead of the historic season.