The park will hold its annual season pass holder event Friday, March 11 before opening to the general public for the 2021 season on Saturday, March 12.

Visitors can come to enjoy the rides, food, and special Spring entertainment. Dollywood’s Splash Country Waterpark will open on Saturday, May 14.

The parks have plenty of fun prepared for the 2022 season, including Dolly’s Flower and Food Festival kicks off on April 22 and runs through June 5.

