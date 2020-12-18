Dollywood raises $32K for Sevier County Food Ministries

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A recent Dollywood discount day special celebrated Sevier County residents while helping the a local food pantry.

The Sevier County Days promotion ran for two weeks in November. If you lived or worked in Sevier County, you could get into Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas festival for just $5. Donations were encouraged to help Sevier County Food Ministries.

In total, the event raised more than $32,000. A check was presented to the food pantry on Thursday. The pantry provides anyone in need a bag of food weekly.

The pantry says they had seen an increase of need during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, so every donation helps.

More than 47,000 bags of food were handed out last month alone.

To donate to the food pantry, click here.