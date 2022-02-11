SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Employees at Dollywood, Splash Kingdom and Pink Adventure Tours who seek higher education will now have 100 percent of their tuition, fees and books covered through a new program offered by Herschend Enterprises, the operating partner for Dolly Parton’s Dollywood Company.

Officials with Dollywood spoke Friday about the opportunity that is making national headlines, saying they’re hoping it attracts employees to the Pigeon Forge theme park. Businesses have been struggling to find employees during the past year.

“We’re always looking for more folks to join our Dollywood family. So we have about 500 positions that we’re trying to fill right now that are open and we have some job opportunities coming up,” said Tim Berry the Vice President of Human Resources for Dollywood. “So I hope that people who are interested in furthering their education can see this as a great opportunity to not only get a job but a chance to be developed in their own higher education as well.”

Herschend’s GROW U Program launches Feb. 24. The program offers current and future seasonal, part-time, and full-time employees access to more than 100 degree and certification programs. Employees will choose from a list of 20 participating institutions offering more than a dozen associate degrees and more than 50 bachelor’s degrees. At first, at least, the entire program will be online.

“Our employees are made up of five different generations. You know, we have 14-year-olds, we hire 94-year-olds working for us and everyone is an incredible contributor and everyone deserves an opportunity to develop and learn more.”

Finding employees has always been tough in Sevier County, with many saying the housing market is to blame. The company found a solution for that, too. In addition to the free educational opportunity, Dollywood is building housing for seasonal employees. Berry said the project is on track for completion by the end of May, and beds have already been filled with college interns, cultural exchange program participants and people coming in on work visas.

Despite housing being full, Berry said that there are plenty of jobs they need to fill before the park opens for the season, including jobs in culinary, ride operations, housekeeping resorts, merchandising.

Dollywood hiring events are scheduled 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, at Seymour Heights Christian Church and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, at Sevier County High School. You can also apply at dollywoodjobs.com.

The theme park opens on March 12.