Dollywood shares recipe for a homemade Valentine’s Day dinner

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — With many families creating their own Valentine’s Day dinners at home this year, Dollywood is sharing a behind-the-scenes look at one of their chef’s favorite dishes.
In this video, Debra Vance, executive chef at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa, creates a porchetta that would be a delicious addition to your Valentine’s Day dinner this year.
Porchetta Recipe
Ingredients:
- 1 whole pork loin
- 1 whole pork tenderloin
- 25 thick-sliced bacon slices
- 20 cloves roasted garlic, smashed
- 3 tbsps. minced fennel fronds
- Zest from 6 lemons
- 2 tbsps. olive oil
- 1 tbsp. crushed red chili flake
- 2 tbsps. minced Italian parsley
- 1 tbsp. minced rosemary
- Salt and pepper
Directions:
- Slice the pork loin on the fatty side about an inch length wise but not all the way through. Filet it open so it can be stuffed and rolled back up. Season inside and outside generously with kosher salt and pepper.
- Mix the lemon zest, garlic, herbs and oil. Rub that mixture on the inside of pork loin. Place the seasoned pork tenderloin in the middle, and roll the pork loin around the tenderloin tightly.
- Take the bacon slices and lay them out on your board. Crisscross the ends so they stay together while cooking. Wrap them around the pork, overlapping slightly.
- Take a 4-foot piece of butcher’s twine, and tie the pork in 3/4” sections along the entire length.
- Cook at 300 degree in the oven, slowly rendering the fat of the bacon into the pork loin. Cook until the center reaches an internal temperature of 145 degrees. Check temperature in a few different spots closest to the center.
- Allow porchetta to rest for at least a half hour before removing twine and slicing.
This Valentine’s Day, chefs at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa are preparing an extraordinary meal that includes a number of delicious dishes for a special Valentine’s Day Dinner from 5-9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14.
For more information, to see the menu or to make reservations, visit Dollywood.com.