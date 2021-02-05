Dollywood shares recipe for a homemade Valentine’s Day dinner

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A threat sent to several Knox County Commissioners is a phishing scam, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office. The case is now closed.

The threat sent to several members of Knox County Commission arrived in the form of an email and reads in part, "I have been hired to kill you here in Tennesse (sic) but am having a second thought."

The Sheriff's Office spokesperson said the same threat was sent to several current and former government employees. Two of those recipients, Justin Biggs and Chairman Larsen Jay, were members of the commission.

"Unfortunately, it's kind of become something that you're accustomed to where people can hide behind email accounts and mask them and not really be seen on who it actually is," Biggs said.

The email came from a Google G-mail address made up of a person's name and some numbers.

"Don't try to involved the police in this or anybody," the email continued. "If you do (sic) I will lose it and get your family."