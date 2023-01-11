PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — With Dollywood‘s 2023 season starting in just a few months, the theme park is holding hiring events beginning in late January.

The park is well known for its exciting perks for employees, some of which include 100% free tuition, competitive wages and free lunch according to Dollywood. The upcoming season promises to be exciting, with the addition of a new roller coaster, Big Bear Mountain, and a new resort. Opening day for Dollywood’s 2023 season is March 11, although a season pass holder day will be held on March 10 with admission exclusively for pass holders.

Dollywood says that positions are available at each of its properties, with most event attendees being hired on the spot with a position for the 2023 season at Dollywood, Dollywood’s Splash County, or Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa. Available jobs will be posted on dollywoodjobs.com on January 16. The park also said that positions are expected to become available later this year for Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort.

The hiring events will be at the following locations and dates:

Sevier County High School – January 28, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Jefferson County High School – February 4, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sevierville Civic Center – February 18, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Seymour Heights Christian Church – February 18 , 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Teams with openings at Dollywood include the culinary and merchandise teams, as well as park operations positions that include ticketing, transportation, house and grounds, and more, Dollywood said. Dollywood’s Splash County has openings for house and grounds, lifeguards and culinary service positions, and Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort also has openings for food and beverage, front desk, bell/vallet, and housekeeping positions.

Applicants must be at least 14 years old, and positions are available for the length of the 2023 operating season, with some positions being open for shorter, peak seasons, according to the release. The park says the peak season openings are perfect for applicants looking for a fun summer position or for those looking to earn a little extra money during the Christmas holidays.

For more information about openings, visit dollywoodjobs.com. The park said that those interested in positions should apply online and applicants are encouraged to attend the earliest hiring event possible for the largest selection of available opportunities.

In 2022, the Dollywood Company was named one of the top employers in the country by Forbes for the second year in a row.