Dollywood’s Harvest Festival begins this Friday

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dollywood’s award-winning fall Harvest Festival and Great Pumpkin LumiNights return this Friday.

Great Pumpkin LumiNights recently was named the country’s Best Theme Park Halloween Event in the 2019 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards. This year, Great Pumpkin LumiNights includes an expanded footprint into Wildwood Grove and new harvest-themed experiences.

Popular pumpkin displays from past events return — like the pumpkin spider, pumpkin dance party and Dolly-inspired displays. A 40-foot tall pumpkin tree and thousands of intricately-carved pumpkins will be on display.

“I’m so glad to hear families are just lovin’ Great Pumpkin LumiNights,” Dolly Parton said. “When I was a kid, we’d love to get pumpkins, scoop out all those guts from the inside and carve these beautiful masterpieces — at least us kids thought they were masterpieces! But, it makes me just feel good to know families are able to spend time together exploring during what really is the most beautiful time of year in the Smokies.”

The Southern Gospel Jubilee will host acts The Martins (Sept. 27-28), The McKameys (Oct. 4-5), Ernie Haase and Signature Sound (Oct. 12-13), The Isaacs (Oct. 18-19), Karen Peck and New River (Oct. 20-21), Gold City (Oct. 27-28). More than 600 Southern gospel performances will be held throughout the park during the festival.

During the Harvest Festival more than two dozen visiting artisans from across the country will provide in-depth demonstrations including woodworking, chainsaw carvings, fiddle-making and more.

A complete schedule of artists, show times and stage locations is available at Dollywood.com.

Dollywood’s Harvest Festival runs Sept. 27 through Nov. 2 (closed Tuesday, Oct. 22 and Tuesday, Oct. 29) with park operating hours each day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.