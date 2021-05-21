Dollywood’s Splash Country dives into its 21st season

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — As the summer heat arrives in the Smokies, Dollywood’s Splash Country is diving into its 21st season.

Opening day for the park was Saturday, May 15th, but on Friday, May 21, the park hosted a Special Splash-a-Thon to officially kick off the season.

Members of the media were invited to race down the slides and compete in an eating competition to celebrate new menu items.

“From mild to wild, we have attractions for everyone in the family. We have the lazy river you have the wave pool, we have entertainment. You’re only gonna find entertainment at our wave pool so we love that element this year and it’s just a good family outing for the summer,” said Amber Davis with Dollywood Splash Country.

Guests are no longer required to wear a mask around the par, but they are still asked to socially distance themselves.