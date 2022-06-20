PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dollywood’s Splash Country Water Park will celebrate its 12th annual Water Safety Day on June 23 with swimming safety tips and skills.

Splash Country will kick off with the “World’s Largest Swimming Lesson” at 9:30 a.m. at the Mountain Waves wave pool. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m.

Instructors will provide a free 30-minute swim lesson covering swimming skills before the park’s opening at 10 a.m. After the lesson, participants are allowed to go to the activities in the water park.

All ages and skill levels are allowed to participate. Additional education resources will be open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. All of the activities are included with water park admission.

“Dollywood’s Splash Country is excited to bring the community together to share water knowledge in a fun location for the whole family,” said Jason Boothe, vice president of park operations. “When children and parents join us for Water Safety Day, they leave with confidence to better enjoy the water this summer and memories of time spent together.”

“Participation in swimming lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by up to 88 percent,” according to a release from the park.

Booths from Thompson Cancer Survival Center, Patricia Neil Rehabilitation Center, Sevier County Emergency Management Agency, Sevier County Rescue Squad, Pigeon Forge Fire Department, Pigeon Forge Police Department and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will be offering education, resources, prizes and giveaways during the event.

“From lakes and rivers to water parks, water safety education is vitally important to our community and the 14 million visitors we have each year,” said Aaron Burns, chief administrative officer of Covenant Health. “We are thankful to partner with Dollywood’s Splash County to provide water safety education on an annual basis. Through this partnership, we hope to lower the number of fatal accidents that occur in or around water.”

For more information on Water Safety Day or Dollywood, visit dollywood.com/watersafetyday.