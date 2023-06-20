PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dollywood’s Splash Country is gearing up for its annual Water Safety Day on Thursday, where instructors will hold the “World’s Largest Swimming Lesson.” The park sets aside the day to focus on water safety and educating participants.

The water safety fun and demonstrations get underway Thursday morning with multiple water preparedness demos from LeConte Medical Center throughout the day. The massive swim lesson is set for 10 a.m. at the Mountain Waves wave pool for a 30-minute event.

“Splash Country is dedicated to swimmer safety, and for the past 13 years, has set aside a day of operation to focus on education and safe practices for swimmers of all ages,” a news release states.

Safety vendors will also set up booths throughout the park. The multiple demonstrations from LeConte Medical Center and vendor operations will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dollywood’s Splash Country is also offering a special admission price of $25 per ticket, which are available for purchase at dollywood.com/waterpark/events or at the ticket windows on the morning of the event. Those purchasing the $25 ticket must enter the park by 10 a.m. and participate in the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson.

The latest drowning and submersion report from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission indicates that drowning remains one of the leading causes of death among young children; officials are encouraging caregivers to be more vigilant with water safety for little ones. Among the many tips shared by the CPSC, caregivers should never leave a child unattended in or near water; learn how to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation or CPR on children and adults; and learn how to swim and teach your child how to swim.

Dollywood’s Splash Country lifeguard staff has won multiple awards regarding water safety and keeping guests well-attended in and near the water.

The aquatics staff and Sevier County first responders were recently recognized for saving a 5-year-old girl who suffered cardiac arrest in June 2022.