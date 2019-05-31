Domino's delivery car stolen in Greeneville
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) -- According to a release from the Greeneville Police Department, a red 2011 Honda CRZ was stolen from a Domino's Pizza worker in Greeneville last night during her shift at the East Andrew Johnson Hwy store.
The worker had seen her car parked outside of the rear of the building and went inside around 5:00 p.m.
At 6:10 p.m., the worker went back outside and found her vehicle, complete with the Domino's attachable delivery sign, missing. The victim's wallet and several other possessions were also inside the vehicle.
The sign was found later near the pharmacy at Publix.
The car has tinted headlights, a Greeneville Vapor license plate frame on the rear license plate and a red and black steering wheel cover.
