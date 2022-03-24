KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Have candles you’ve been thinking of getting rid of? Don’t throw them away, donate them to make a mushroom log!

You read that right. Grow Oak Ridge, a local nonprofit, takes candle wax and uses it to make mushroom gardens.

Rebecca Williams, director of Grow Oak Ridge, said, “We drill holes in oak logs and then inject shiitake mushroom spawn in them, and then cap the holes with melted wax. In about a year, the logs sprout shiitake… and keep doing that for 4 years!”

Grow Oak Ridge will be collecting the wax at The Winter Farmers’ Market on Saturday, March 26. Candles of all colors or fragrances are welcome. The wax is preferred out of the glass.

Williams said, “We have about 40 growers all over Oak Ridge doing it together in their own backyards. Kind of a together-but-not-community garden effort.”

For more information visit the Grow Oak Ridge website here.