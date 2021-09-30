KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As an East Tennessee police officer’s battle with COVID-19 continues, the medical bills are beginning to pill up. Sergeant Robert Stoffle has been with Sevier County Sheriff’s Office for 22 years.

He was first hospitalized on Sept. 10 and placed on a ventilator within 48 hours. After 18 days on the ventilator, he was removed from the ventilator, given a tracheotomy and weaned off sedation. He is now waiting to be transferred to a long-term care facility for four to eight weeks.

According to a post made by the sheriff’s office, there are a number of medical costs that will not be covered by his insurance. To help pay for this and ease the financial strain on the Stoffle family, a Smart Back account has been created for them. Donations can be made at any Smart Bank location.