Donde Plowman confirmed as UT-Knoxville Chancellor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The University of Tennessee Board of Trustees unanimously approved the appointment of Donde Plowman as the ninth Chancellor of UT-Knoxville.

Plowman currently serves as the executive vice chancellor and chief academic officer at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She served previously on the UT Knoxville Haslam College of Business faculty and led the management department.

Plowman will also be given a tenured position as a full-time professor. Her official start date will be Monday, July 1.

She is set to be the highest paid chancellor in the school's history. She will be paid a base salary of $600,000 with a one-time moving allowance of $35,000 and an annual housing allowance of nearly $20,000.

UT Interim President Randy Boyd said the decision to hire Plowman was a great day for the University of Tennessee and the state of Tennessee.



“At the end of the process it was clear to me among all the candidates that Dr. Donde Plowman stood out,” he said.

Under Plowman’s leadership, University of Nebraska-Lincoln increased enrollment by 35 percent in six years, added 70 new faculty, created several new academic programs, including the College of Business Honors Academy, the Clifton Strengths Institute and many student services. She led a major fundraising effort that resulted in nearly $150 million, including $84 million for a new building that opened in August 2017.

Following her confirmation, Plowman sent the following message to students, faculty, staff, and alumni:

I am honored and excited to return to the University of Tennessee and to serve as your next chancellor. There has never been a better time to be a Volunteer, and I am ready to hit the ground running. I look forward to visiting campus Monday and throughout the summer leading to my official start date of July 1. I would like to thank the search committee, President Randy Boyd, and the UT Board of Trustees for putting their trust in me to lead this amazing university. For me, being a Volunteer means committing to excellence—for our students, faculty, and staff and for the people of Tennessee and beyond. It means thinking big and making a difference on our campus and in our communities. As we work together to make that difference and lead UT into the future, I commit to three Ts: Talking. I don’t always have all the answers, but I am committed to talking with you, listening to you, and seeking your input in the decision-making process.

Tracking. We will use data to inform our decisions.

Transparency. I will share information regularly so everyone can understand where we’re headed and how we plan to get there. I wish everyone all the best in the final days of the semester, and I look forward to joining you on Rocky Top.

Click here to read the full offer letter.