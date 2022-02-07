KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new initiative aimed at reducing waste at city landfills and greenhouse gas emissions was launched by the City of Knoxville asking residents and downtown restaurants to drop off their food scraps for composting.

To compost food scraps means to make organic waste biodegradable items such as fruits, vegetables, grounds or shells into plant-soil material so it can decay and be added to manure or soil for quality improvement.

The city’s pilot project food-scrap collection site is located at the city-owned recycling center in the Old City at 227 Willow Avenue. These are the only items currently accepted in the compost project:

Fruits

Vegetables

Coffee grounds

Paper coffee filters

Eggshells

Nut shells

To access the compost bins, the city says composting participants must take a quiz to identify the dos and don’ts of composting. Once the quiz is complete, they’ll receive the combination for the bins’ locks. Dump your acceptable scraps, lock the bins, and you’re done.

Then, once the composting bins are full, the composted items will be delivered to a nonprofit project partner Battlefield Farm. There, the food scraps will break down in a composter designed and built by City Possum Farm with funding from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. After several months, the finished compost will provide important nutrients to the soil.

For more information, visit https://KnoxvilleTN.gov/compost.