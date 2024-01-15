KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Food delivery company DoorDash has temporarily suspended its services across parts of Tennessee, including Knoxville, due to the severe winter storm.

DoorDash halted its services beginning 12:45 p.m. EST on Monday, January 15, and plans to resume services at 10:30 a.m. EST on Tuesday, January 16, depending on the weather conditions.

The company has informed its delivery drivers, restaurants, and customers in the affected areas about this temporary shutdown.

“This is a potentially dangerous storm so we’re activating our Severe Weather Protocol to help keep our community in Tennessee safe,” said DoorDash spokesperson Julian Crowley.

DoorDash will closely monitor weather conditions and coordinate with local officials, restaurants, delivery drivers, and customers for further updates.