KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rural Metro held a demonstration of everything that could go wrong when frying a turkey to give some best practices when cooking during the holidays.

Unattended cooking is one of the biggest causes of house fires, especially around the holidays. According to the U.S. Fire Administration, cooking fires cause more than 50% of house fires.

Here are some do’s and do not’s to keep in mind while frying turkey:

DON’T use a frozen turkey or a partially frozen one.

DO make sure your turkey and pot are completely dry.

DON’T fill your pot with too much oil.

DO put your turkey in the pot and fill it with water beforehand to see how much oil is needed. Once the water is about an inch over the turkey, take the turkey out and measure the waterline. This will show how much oil is needed.

DON’T overheat the oil. Rural Metro says to check the label to find the cooking temperature needed.

DO be at least 20 feet away from anything flammable like our home, garage, under a covering, or on your deck.

DON’T leave things cooking unattended

DO make sure the turkey is fully cooked. 165°F is the internal temperature needed.

DO keep a fire extinguisher nearby while cooking. Rural Metro suggusts using a dry powder extinguisher.

