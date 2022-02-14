KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The online dating scene has been increasing in popularity since the start of the pandemic, creating a way for people to find relationships from the comfort of their home. While the digital world of dating has been beneficial for many, it comes with risks and dangers.

There are things you can do, and things to be on the lookout for when trying out dating websites.

Run a Google search/background check – When meeting someone new online, run a quick Google search of their name. This is any easy way to spot a fake/spam account, or a dangerous individual. You may find their photo attached to multiple identities, see that they downloaded the image from the web or even see their name attached to criminal charges.

Ask to video chat before meeting in person – This is a quick and simple way to see if the person you are communicating with, matches what you have seen in pictures on their profile.

Meet in a public location and drive seperately – When agreeing to meet someone for the first time, suggest somewhere in public and offer to meet them there. Even asking a friend to be around or close by when you are meeting this person can help to make you feel safer.

Do research on the site you are using – Each dating site is different, do your research. Does the site require proof of criminal record before creating a profile? Does it have the ability to detect abusive or threatening messages? It is even a good idea to look at the success rates and overrall ratings of the site before joining.

Trust your gut – If something feels off about the person you are communicating with, don’t be afraid to say no or cut off communication.

Don’t put too much personal info on your profile – Your public profile isn’t a good place to post your address, share your location, phone number etc. This information should be for individuals you trust, not strangers.

If you ever feel you, or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, report it to your local authorities.