Double homicide suspect’s case bound to Knox County grand jury, bond reduction denied

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Ronnie Edward Johnson’s case has been bound over to the grand jury.
Johnson is facing attempted first-degree murder, domestic aggravated assault, and two counts of first-degree murder after an incident in March.
According to Knoxville Police, Johnson was fighting with his fiancée, Amy Clarkson, while driving along Oak Circle. Clarkson was able to escape the physical altercation on foot.
She then knocked on a nearby residence door when Johnson attempted to run her over with the truck as she was on the porch of the residence, crashing into the residence.
He then exited the truck and shot two occupants, Boyd and Doris Beets, who were inside the residence.
The defense attorney asked Friday for a reduction in the $2.5 million dollar bail amount, which was declined.
