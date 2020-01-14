Double-murder suspect Allen waives right to preliminary hearing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One of the suspects in a double-homicide waived his right to a preliminary hearing in his court appearance Tuesday morning.

James Allen, 33, is charged with first-degree murder in the double-homicide that occurred at the Rocky Top Apartments in North Knoxville on Dec. 29.

The victims, brothers Joshua and Christian Haley, died at the scene.

Allen was in court Tuesday morning with his case getting bound over to the grand jury. The girlfriend of one of the shooting victims took the witness stand to describe the fatal shooting.

“…it sounded like the Fourth of July went off in my mother’s apartment,” she said.

Two others have been charged in the murders: 17-year-old Anthony Lua and 16-year-old Isaiah Grigsby. According to petitions from Knox County Juvenile Court, Lua and Grigsby admitted to being at the crime scene and intended to rob the two victims at gunpoint of their marijuana.

We’ll keep following this case.

LATEST STORIES