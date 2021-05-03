Double-Up helps SNAP and P-EBT users get fresh food

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nourish Knoxville’s Double Up Food Bucks program enters its third season of providing free match funding for SNAP and P-EBT users to purchase healthy, local produce across East Tennessee.

Double Up Food Bucks is a SNAP-doubling program offered at farmers’ markets and grocers across the country.

HOW IT WORKS

Customers bring their EBT card to the information booth at the farmers’ market to swipe for tokens at their desired amount. The market will give the customer up to $20 per day in free tokens to be used on any fresh fruit or vegetable at the market.

At farm stores, customers can use their EBT card for SNAP-eligible purchases at check-out. After paying, the store will give up to $20 in matching DUFB tokens.

The tokens can then be used on any fresh fruit or vegetable and SNAP-eligible foods at the store or at participating farmers’ markets by the end of the calendar year.

For a complete list of markets and farm stores that participate in Double Up in East Tennessee, visit nourishknoxville.org/programs/snap/

Nourish Knoxville describes Double Up as a triple win: low-income families eat more healthy food, area farmers gain new customers and increase revenue, and more food dollars stay in the local economy.

In 2020, our program grew more than 100% over 2019 and distributed almost $30,000 in Double Up tokens to spend on fresh fruits and vegetables to 1,500 SNAP and P-EBT customers.” Kimberly Pettigrew, Nourish Knoxville’s Local Food Initiative Coordinator

According to Pettigrew, research shows for every $1 invested in healthy food incentive programs, they see up to $3 in economic activity, meaning last year the program generated an estimated $88,047 in economic impact.

“We’re excited to be a part of a program that helps low-income families stretch their food dollars and participate in farmers’ markets,” said Jamie Rice of the Erwin Farmers Market “The Erwin Farmers’ Market is a family-friendly place where people connect with the farmers who grow their food, try new foods, and set lifelong habits of eating and loving fresh fruits and vegetables.”