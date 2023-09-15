KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Drivers on Alcoa Highway Friday afternoon are in for longer travel times than normal because of downed utility lines according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
TDOT Spokesperson Mark Nagi posted on social media that the left lanes of Alcoa Highway at John Sevier Highway were closed because of downed utility lines.
According to Nagi, it will be an extended closure of the left lanes and a full closure will eventually be required to stretch the downed lines across the highway.
The TDOT Smartway Map showed a trickle of traffic moving on Alcoa Highway, and a badge also denoted a single-vehicle crash on the southbound lane side of the highway near Topside Road.