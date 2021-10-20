ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — A utility pole and power lines lay across Louisville Road near Armona Church after a vehicle crashed into the pole bringing them down Wednesday morning in Alcoa.

The Alcoa Police Department says at around 11:45 a.m. a 79-year-old woman crashed into a utility pole near Armona Church which caused the utility pole and power lines to fall and block the roadway.

APD says the driver is in “stable condition” and that the roadway will be closed for several hours as the Alcoa Electric Department works to make repairs.

“Motorists should take extra caution when driving through this area and allow additional travel time. The APD thanks you for your patience. For more information, please contact Lt. Daniel Brooks at (865) 981-4111.”