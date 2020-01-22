Downtown Grill and Brewery raises more than $16K for The Love Kitchen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Downtown Grill and Brewery announced Wednesday it would give $16,678 to The Love Kitchen.

Downtown Grill and Brewery raised the funds during the holidays through various fundraisers.

“Words cannot express the appreciation we have for the fundraising efforts of Downtown Grill and Brewery,” Patrick Riggins, executive director of The Love Kitchen said. “Every holiday season, the employees and customers come together to raise much-needed funds so that The Love Kitchen can continue providing essential services to the Greater Knox County community.”

The beloved nonprofit provides meals, clothing and care for the needy. An average of 3,000 meals are served and delivered each week. The Love Kitchen is staffed completely by volunteers and was founded by Helen Ashe and Ellen Turner.