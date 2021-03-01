Downtown Knoxville Boat Show floats into town March 4-7

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Downtown Knoxville Boat Show is returning March 4-7 to the Knoxville Convention Center.

The annual show gives attendees a chance to shop the newest boats and sporting accessories.

Tickets are $12 for a day pass and $20 for a weekend pass. Children ages 4-12 are $5. Children 3 and under are free.

Cast off is 2-8 p.m. Thursday. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. Sunday hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

COVID-19 guidelines, including masks requirements at all times, social distancing and hand sanitation stations, will be followed throughout the show.

Visitors can visit www.downtownknoxvilleboatshow.com for more information and purchase tickets.