KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Spiders, ghosts and zombies are coming to downtown Knoxville as a part of the Wicked Cool atmosphere. From Oct. 15-31, 3D installations, spooky photo spots, zombie walks and more can be found throughout Market Square, Gay Street, the Old City and surrounding areas.

“There is truly something magical about downtown Knoxville, and we wanted to bring that to the forefront this year for Halloween,” said Michele Hummel, executive director of the Downtown Knoxville Alliance. “Wicked Cool is a first-of-its-kind event for the city, and we’re excited to have so many local businesses involved. From sweet treats to apparel and accessories to themed cocktails, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”

Throughout downtown Knoxville, there will be eight photo shots, including a bat selfie station, a ghostly laboratory and a costume photo contest. To find all of the photo spots, download the map here. Speaking of a photo contest, to enter take a picture in costume in front of the Tennessee Theatre, then share it on Facebook or Instagram with #knoxhalloween. The winners will be announced on social media on November 10.

On Oct. 23, zombies will be invading downtown with the Knoxville Zombie Walk. The event will begin and 2 pm in Market Square, at this time people will be turned into zombies by the event’s makeup artist. The walk will kick off at 5 pm and the event will end with an after-party at Scruffy City Hall.

There are a number of other events, activities and spooky treats to be found downtown, to find out more visit Downtown Knoxville’s website. Wicked Cool is made possible by the Downtown Knoxville Alliance, Dogwood Arts, City of Knoxville, Graphic Creations and Christmas Decor Plus More.