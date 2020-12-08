Downtown Knoxville Holidays on Ice skating moving to Civic Coliseum

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The popular ice rink set up normally in downtown’s Market Square is making a move to the Civic Coliseum this year to allow for more space among skaters amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Knoxville’s Holidays on Ice skating will be relocated starting Friday, Dec. 11, and continuing through Jan. 3. Skaters will use the same 180-foot rink the Knoxville Ice Bears use.

“We’re excited for fans of this annual event to have the opportunity to skate on the same ice where the Knoxville Ice Bears play hockey,” interim director of the Office of Special Events Kyndra Brewer said.

All attendees should wear masks and practice physical distancing — about 6 feet away from other households — when purchasing tickets, picking up skates, skating on the ice or sitting in the stands. Holidays on Ice mascot Peppermint Panda will make guest appearances.

Admission is $11 for adults and $8 for children age 12 and under. Admission includes entry fee, skate rental and unlimited time on the ice. Skating season passes are $40 for adults and $25 for children 12 and under.

Tickets and season passes can be purchased at the Coliseum during ice rink hours; cash, Visa and Mastercard will be accepted. Free parking is available across the street at garages A, B and C.

Skaters of all ages will be asked to sign liability waivers.

Rink hours vary by day with most days being 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. or 1 to 10 p.m. The rink will be closed Dec. 18, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve. Visit KnoxvillesHolidaysOnIce.com for ice rink hours.