KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new twist on the Peppermint Trail, hidden elves and other holiday actives are coming to downtown Knoxville on Nov. 26.

This year, visitors to downtown can download the Peppermint Trail Pass mobile passport to be entered to win $25 and $100 gift cards to local businesses, and the grand prize of dinner and overnight stay in Downtown Knoxville. The passport will also allow users to track their progress on sampling holiday creations in downtown.

“We are transforming Downtown Knoxville into a winter wonderland with fun activities and sights for both residents and visitors,” said Michele Hummel, executive director of the Downtown Knoxville Alliance. “Guests will have more opportunities than ever to make holiday memories as they eat, drink, shop and explore.”

Other holiday activities running from Nov. 26-Jan. 2 include the sixth annual The Elf on the Shelf® Adventure, a magical mailbox to Santa, and holiday murals. Each week, visitors who find hidden elves in storefront windows have the chance to win a gift card by sharing the photo using the hashtag #ElvesInKnox and tagging @downtownknox.

Local artist Paris Woodhull designed and painted the special mailbox for children of all ages to drop off their letters to Santa. The mailbox will be in Market Square. Also in Market Square, designer Susie Norris’ KNOX-themed mural will offer a place for memorable photos outside of the open-air ice rink. Artist Megan Lingerfelt will also add a winter scene in Downtown Knoxville’s Strong Alley.

Graphic of Susie Norris’ KNOX-themed mural

“We appreciate the participation of the many businesses that help us make the holidays an unforgettable experience in Downtown Knoxville,” Hummel said. “We hope everyone enjoys the seasonal scenery while supporting these shops and restaurants.”

For more information about holiday happenings in Downtown Knoxville, visit downtownknoxville.org/holiday.