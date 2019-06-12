Downtown Knoxville unveils new logo, website

Downtown Knoxville is getting a brand new look.

The Downtown Knoxville Central Business Improvement District unveiled a new downtown logo and website on Friday.

The organization hopes the logo and a new name, Downtown Knoxville Alliance, better represent the area to Knoxville residents and visitors.

The logo is the result of a year-long focus group with community stakeholders. It was created by Robin Easter design.

The new brand includes new taglines like “old soul, young heart.”

The Downtown Knoxville alliance represents the square mile district including Old City, Market Square, Gay Street, World’s Fair Park and Volunteer Landing.

To celebrate the new brand, Downtown Knoxville Alliance is partnering with downtown merchants to offer a giveaway, each week, for 12 weeks.

The first giveaway is a one-night stay at the Tennessean Hotel. You have until noon Wednesday to enter.