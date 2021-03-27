Dozens of residents displaced, three firefighters burned after Patten Towers fire in Chattanooga

(WTVC) — The Chattanooga Fire Department says 54 residents are without a home Saturday following a fire at Patten Towers downtown.

Three firefighters were treated on the scene for minor burns.

3rd alarm fire at Patten Apt Homes on E 11th St. Everyone working for the CFD today is on this scene. Mutual aid partners are at our fire halls. Fire on 7th floor. Firefighters had a fast knockdown on the initial fire in one of the apartments, now dealing with hot spots & smoke pic.twitter.com/hmhX0Qdnv8 — Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) March 27, 2021

It’s not clear how the fire started at this time.