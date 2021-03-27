Dozens of residents displaced, three firefighters burned after Patten Towers fire in Chattanooga

(WTVC) — The Chattanooga Fire Department says 54 residents are without a home Saturday following a fire at Patten Towers downtown.
Three firefighters were treated on the scene for minor burns.
It’s not clear how the fire started at this time.
by: Shannen SharpePosted: / Updated:
