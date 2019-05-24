Dozens sought in Loudon County drug roundup Video

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) - The 9th Judicial District Drug Task Force has spent Thursday morning rounding up dozens of drug offenders in Loudon County and surrounding areas.

A total of 48 suspects had been taken into custody as of 11:30 a.m. of a total of 71 they hoped to arrest by the end of the day.

The roundup is part of what police have dubbed "Operation Methamfelony," which began in August. Officials developed confidential sources and informants who helped agents make controlled buys of meth and other illegal drugs to build cases on drug dealers in and around Loudon County.

A total of 71 people were indicted by the grand jury, mainly in the distribution of meth, heroin and crack cocaine. The DTF made around 150 buys over the last 10 months.

The indictments include drug distribution, firearms offenses and maintaining residences for the purpose of drug distribution.

"This is incredible. From the beginning to now is just a culmination of a lot of hard work that's been put together by a lot of great people," said Sheriff Tim Guider. "I think we have over 100 police officers out this morning from every law enforcement agency you can imagine."