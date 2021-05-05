Dr. Jack Campbell to deliver commencement address at Walters State

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Walters State Community College has announced that President Emeritus Dr. Jack E. Campbell will deliver their commencement address for the class of spring 2021.

This spring’s commencement exercises coincide with Walters State’s 50th anniversary celebration and the first in-person ceremony since December 2019.

Dr. Campbell has probably made the most significant contributions to Walters State during the college’s first 50 years […] We are honored for him to deliver this very special commencement address.” Dr. Tony Miksa, president of Walters State

Campbell was named president of Walters State at the age of 35, making him one of the youngest college presidents at that time. The college had been open only four years prior to his appointment.

One of his most significant accomplishments was creating a nursing program, which launched in 1975. This program remains a leader in producing nurses.

When Campbell joined Walters State, the college had one building and enrollment was 1,700 students, with the college offering 30 programs. When he retired in 2005, Walters State has three campus sites, enrolled over 6,000 degree-seeking students, and offered over 80 programs.

While serving at Walters State, he was named one of the nation’s most effective leaders in higher education by a study funded through the Exxon Education Foundation. In 2004, he was named East Tennessee State University’s Distinguished Alumnus in Education.

Upon his retirement, Campbell was awarded president emeritus status for his distinguished and meritorious service to Walters State and the Tennessee Board of Regents system.