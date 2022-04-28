KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the departure of Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey from the state government. The announcement was made April 28 at approximately 2 p.m.

Piercey will be entering a private sector effective May 31. Governor Lee will name a successor in the coming weeks.

“Lisa led our state’s health response through one of the most challenging crises Tennessee has faced, and I commend her faithful service to Tennesseans,” said Gov. Lee. “She has played an invaluable role in my cabinet, and I wish her much success as she enters the private sector.”

Piercey has been apart of the Lee administration since January of 2019. She served as a member of the Governor’s Unified Command Group during the COVID-19 pandemic, made efforts to innovate public health operations across the state of Tennessee and bolstered the healthcare workforce pipeline.